NorthPort veteran Arwind Santos at the Batang Pier bench. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort veteran Arwind Santos is targeting a February return to action, though he wants to make sure that he is at 100% before playing for the Batang Pier.

Santos played just six games in the Commissioner's Cup, where he averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The former PBA Most Valuable Player sat out the Batang Pier's first game of the Governors' Cup -- a 122-92 loss to Converge -- as he continues to recover from an operation on his left knee.

"Okay naman 'yung recovery," said Santos, who revealed that he had bone spurs removed in his left knee.

"Siyempre, pagka dumadaan ka sa prosesong meron kang pinalinis, talagang hindi mo pwedeng maliin, dahil ikaw ang nakakaramdam," he added. "Pagka ginagalaw mo, sinusubukan mong igalaw lahat ng mga movements ng left knee mo, meron pang kaunting-kaunti pa eh."

Santos admits that he is still feeling some pain, and believes that he is at 80% in terms of his recovery. He intends to return to NorthPort once he is pain-free.

"Kailangang mawala 'yun, para at least hindi ako nag-aalangan. Pag may hinabol ako, may kinuha akong rebound, hinabol na blocks or dumepensa, nakipagbanggaan, ayaw kong meron akong nararamdaman," said the nine-time PBA champion.

"Gusto ko namang i-push, pero hindi puwede talaga. Hindi pa 100%. Ayaw ko naman na mas lalong lumala, di ba? Lalaro ka ng merong ano, siyempre baka mas lalong lumala injury mo," he added. "Gusto ko, pagbalik ko, dire-diretso na 'yun."

He expects to be fully recovered by mid-February, and he hopes that by that point, the Batang Pier will have put together some victories.

"Sana, makapanalo 'yung mga kasama ko. Andoon naman 'yung tiwala ko sa kanila. Bago ako maglaro, kahit maka-4-2 man lang, bago ako makabalik," he said.

