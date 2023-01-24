PVL: Velez back as head coach of Chery Tiggo

Aaron Velez is back at the helm for Chery Tiggo. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo is making a coaching change shortly before the start of the 2023 season of the Premier Volleyball League.

The team announced on Monday night that they have appointed Aaron Velez as their coach for the upcoming All-Filipino Conference, which starts on February 4.

"The experienced coach is returning to take the wheel and lead the Chery Tiggo Crossovers back to the top," the team wrote on its social media accounts.

It will be a comeback for Velez, who steered Chery Tiggo to the crown in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte, in what was the league's first tournament as a professional outfit.

He was replaced by Clarence Esteban for their 2022 campaign but stayed on as the team's manager.

The Crossovers were unable to defend their Open Conference crown, placing eighth among nine teams. They finished last among eight teams in the Invitational, but made the semifinals of the Reinforced Conference where they ended up fourth.

Velez will have a retooled Chery Tiggo squad for the All-Filipino tournament, with longtime star Dindin Santiago-Manabat leaving during the offseason.

They added Ponggay Gaston, Seth Rodriguez, and Bingle Landicho ahead of the new PVL year.