NBA: Lakers trade for Japan star Rui Hachimura

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Japanese international Rui Hachimura in a deal that sends guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple draft picks to the Washington Wizards, the Lakers said Monday.

The 6ft 8in (2.0m) Hachimura has made 30 appearances for the Wizards this season, averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

In his four seasons in the NBA, the 24-year-old has averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

"We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers," Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

"Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui's two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn't present itself often," Pelinka added.

Hachimura was chosen as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a three-year collegiate career with Gonzaga University.

Hachimura's move to California comes with the Lakers struggling to make an impression in the Western Conference.

The NBA giants are 12th in the standings with a losing 22-25 record.

