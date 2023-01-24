Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic PH star roamer Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales and coach Jeffrey "Jeff" Manforte have left the squad, the team announced just weeks before MPL Philippines Season 11 starts.

"We'll surely miss your iconic tank plays, not to mention you're one of the best roamers out there!" Onic PH said.

From their stint with amateur powerhouse Monster Anarchy, Rapidoot and Coach Jeff were among Onic PH's acquisitions when the M3 world championship finalists went for a roster revamp ahead of MPL Philippines Season 10.

As the team captain of Onic, Rapidoot immediately made his presence felt after salvaging their league opener against Bren Esports.

Rapidoot had 258 assists in Season 10, and had a 70.78 percent kill participation rate.

Rapidoot was a notable absence when Onic PH participated in the 2023 SEA Games national team selection.

Onic PH will be among the four teams in the Sibol draft combine to be held on February 5 to 6, alongside world champs Echo Philippines, Gamelab, and Bren Esports