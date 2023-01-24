Mobile Legends: CCE grateful after tryout invite to SEAG

Courtesy: CCE (handout photo)

MANILA — A representative from the Collegiate Center of Esports' (CCE) league was among those who slugged it out in the national team selection for the Southeast Asian Games' Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament in Cambodia.

And while they fell short, league president Stanley Lao remains thankful for the invite.

"We are gracious for the acknowledgement that the PESO has given CCE and we hope to inspire more colleges and universities in the country to follow suit and embrace esports as a legitimate sport," said Lao in a statement released by the CCE.

CCE's representative, Lyceum of the Philippines University, was eliminated in the quarter finals of the league.

Lyceum was the champion of CCE Season 2 after giving Letran a 4-2 beating last November 2022.

Bren Esports ruled the Sibol national team qualifiers to the Southeast Asian Games. Aside from Bren, players of the national team may consist of players from Echo Philippines, Onic PH, and amateur squad GameLab.