Boxing: Eumir Marcial back in action in February

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial celebrates after stopping Isiah Hart in the fourth round of their middleweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions



MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will return to action on February 11 in a six-round middleweight bout that will take place on the undercard of the O'Shaquie Foster - Rey Vargas fight card.

Marcial's opponent will be announced soon. The card takes place in San Antonio's Alamodome and will be televised on Showtime.

The 27-year-old boxer has compiled a 3-0 record, with one knockout, since turning professional in 2020. In his debut on December 16, 2020, he defeated Andrew Whitfield via unanimous decision. In his second fight on April 9, 2022, Marcial recovered from three knockdowns to stop Isiah Hart in the fourth round.

He then outpointed Steven Pichardo when they fought last October 8, despite suffering a cut on his right eye due to an accidental headbutt.

Even after turning pro, Marcial still represented the Philippines in international competitions. He won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and cruised to another gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

"I look forward to focusing on my professional career and I am very excited to be fighting in San Antonio, which is not just a great fight town but also where my promoter Manny Pacquiao made ring history," Marcial said in a statement.

"I have learned a lot in my last three professional fights. I have had a very productive training camp and I cannot wait to show off what I have learned on February 11," he added.

"My three goals are to work hard, to win, and to become a world champion."

Marcial continued his training through the holidays, setting up his camp in Las Vegas under the guidance of head coach Jorge Capetillo.

His promoter, Sean Gibbons, expects big things from Marcial in 2023 as he focuses on his professional career.

"Eumir is a very special fighter. Unless you are part of his inner circle, you have no idea how hard it has been to constantly shift training from amateur to professional styles every year," said Gibbons, who also serves as president of MP Promotions.

"Eumir does it without a complaint because in his heart, he's spurred on by his need to bring honor to the Philippines and Filipinos around the world. Manny and I are so proud of how Eumir has handled the pressure," he added.

"Now he can focus on his professional career, and I am confident his true talent will be on full display on February 11 at the Alamodome."

