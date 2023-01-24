SJ Belangel in action for Daegu KOGAS Pegasus. Handout photo.

SJ Belangel and Daegu KOGAS Corp. rebounded with a 72-67 win over Jeonju in the Korean Basketball League at Jeonju Indoor Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Belangel, formerly of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, tallied 5 points on 2-of-5 field goal shooting for the Pegasus.

He also finished with 3 rebounds and 2 assists as Daegu hiked its record to 13-19.

Daesung Lee led the way for the Pegasus with 23 points, while Daeheon Lee and Murphy Holloway had 15 and 10, respectively.

Former San Miguel Beer reinforcement Devon Scott added 5 points and 4 rebounds.

Jeonju fell to 16–18.

