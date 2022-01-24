Home  >  Sports

PBA to resume Governors' Cup in February

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2022 05:02 PM

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Monday announced that it will resume the Governors' Cup by the first week of February.

The move was unanimously approved by the league's Board of Governors in a meeting on Monday.

The PBA has yet to hold games in 2022, as the conference was suspended due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The board, however, approved the resumption of play as cases start to slow down.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is just waiting for the go-signal from the local government units, through the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), so that ball clubs can start scrimmages.

The PBA had barred five-on-five scrimmages when play was suspended.

Teams will be given 10 days of scrimmages before official games start again.

