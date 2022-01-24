NBA: Magic get rare home win, knock off Bulls

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis (17) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mike Watters, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Moe Wagner came off the bench to score 15 of his 23 points in the first half, Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and the host Orlando Magic ended a nine-game home losing streak with a 114-95 win over the undermanned Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Franz Wagner added 18 points, while Jalen Suggs scored 15 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke each had 11 points for Orlando, which went 12-for-26 from 3-point range.

Ignas Brazdeikis also contributed a season-high 11 points, making all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. The Magic's bench outscored its Chicago counterparts 51-10.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Magic led 71-51 with 6:18 left in the third quarter, but the Bulls, helped by 13-0 and 6-0 runs, clawed back to within 85-74 entering the final period.

With 5:56 to go, Suggs drove the lane for a dunk and turned it into a three-point play, giving Orlando a 104-89 lead.

Orlando ended the second quarter on a 23-6 run for a 53-37 halftime lead.

Chicago's DeMar DeRozan netted 21 of his season-high 41 points in the second half, making 15-of-21 field goals for the game and 11-of-13 free throws.

It marked DeRozan's third straight game with 30-plus points, but the Bulls continued to feel the effects of a limited roster as they lost for the seventh time in nine games.

The Bulls played without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, who are both dealing with left knee injuries, as well as Alex Caruso (wrist), Javonte Green (adductor strain), Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) and Patrick Williams (wrist).

Gary Harris (back spasms), R.J. Hampton (knee) and Terrence Ross (knee) did not play for Orlando.

Coby White contributed 22 points for Chicago, and former Magic star Nikola Vucevic posted 13 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out with 3:30 remaining.

The Magic won for only the third time in 20 games at home, not only improved to 3-17 at the Amway Center.