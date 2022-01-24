Kai Sotto scored 12 points but the Adelaide 36ers were routed by the Illawarra Hawks, 100-89, on Monday afternoon at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

It was the second consecutive defeat for the 36ers, who lost 97-78 to Melbourne United on Saturday.

Sotto had his highest-scoring game of the 2021-22 National Basketball League (NBL) season, with 12 points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. The young Filipino center made all eight of his free throws.

He also had five rebounds in nearly 14 minutes of playing time.

The 36ers trailed just 50-45 at the half, but the Hawks seized control of the game in the third period where they outscored Adelaide, 31-14.

Illawarra went on to lead by as much as 23 points, 94-71, with five minutes to play off a Harry Froling triple.

Froling finished with a game-high 27 points on top of nine rebounds.

Sunday Dech led Adelaide with 20 points, making six of his 10 three-pointers in the game. Todd Withers had 15 points.

The 36ers now have a 3-5 win-loss record. They return to action on Friday against the Tasmania JackJumpers at the MyState Bank Arena.