NBA: Wizards sign centers Alex Len, Jordan Bell

The Washington Wizards announced the signings Saturday of free agent centers Alex Len and Jordan Bell.

Terms were not disclosed.

The Wizards lost starting big man Thomas Bryant to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

Len, 27, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He was waived by the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday after averaging 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 10.9 minutes in seven games (two starts) this season.

The 7-footer has career averages of 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 474 career games (185 starts) with the Phoenix Suns (2013-18), Atlanta Hawks (2018-20), Sacramento Kings (2020) and Raptors.

Bell, 26, last played in an NBA game on Feb. 26, 2020 with the Memphis Grizzlies.

A second-round pick in 2017 and an NBA champion with Golden State in 2017-18, Bell boasts career averages of 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 154 games (16 starts) with the Warriors (2017-19), Minnesota Timberwolves (2019-20) and Grizzlies (2020).