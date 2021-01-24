MMA: Demetrious Johnson, Moraes headline ONE's return to US primetime

Demetrious Johnson, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion. File photo.

ONE Championship will return to the primetime in the United States on April 7, with a blockbuster card that will be available on the TNT network.

Headlining the event is the highly-anticipated showdown between ONE Flyweight champion Adriano Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

In the co-main event, MMA legend Eddie Alvarez returns to action as he takes on former title challenger Iuri Lapicus, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the lightweight division.

Also seeing action on the card is ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon, who faces the United Kingdom's Jacob Smith in a non-World Title Muay Thai contest.

More details are set to be announced on January 27 by ONE Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.