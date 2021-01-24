MMA: Demetrious Johnson, Moraes headline ONE's return to US primetime

ONE Championship will return to the primetime in the United States on April 7, with a blockbuster card that will be available on the TNT network.
Headlining the event is the highly-anticipated showdown between ONE Flyweight champion Adriano Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.
In the co-main event, MMA legend Eddie Alvarez returns to action as he takes on former title challenger Iuri Lapicus, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the lightweight division.
Also seeing action on the card is ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon, who faces the United Kingdom's Jacob Smith in a non-World Title Muay Thai contest.
More details are set to be announced on January 27 by ONE Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.
