Decathlon now an official licensee of the NBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA has signed a multi-year merchandising partnership with Decathlon, one of the largest sporting goods retailers in the world.

The partnership makes Decathlon an official licensee of the NBA across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia -- including the Philippines. This is also Decathlon's first partnership with a North American sports league.

The partnership will feature a dedicated range of NBA team and league-branded base layers, accessories and footwear designed by Decathlon and sold under their trademark basketball brand "TARMAK."

The collection will be sold exclusively in more than 1,200 Decathlon stores worldwide, as well as online via Decathlon.com. Products will be available for pre-order beginning in March 2021 ahead of the April 2021 launch in stores.

"Since the creation of TARMAK four years ago, it has been our dream to collaborate with the NBA, the greatest basketball league in the world," said TARMAK Leader Damien Dezitter.

"We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it's natural to work together to make this possible," he added.

Steve Griffiths, the NBA's director for Global Partnerships, said: "We are excited to partner with DECATHLON, a leader in sporting goods retail with a global footprint."

"Through this partnership, NBA fans and basketball players around the world will have access to an exciting and innovative range of merchandise to help them get in the game," he added.