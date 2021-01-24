Boxing: Nietes, Pagara back in action in April

Filipino boxer Donnie Nietes. File photo.

Filipino boxers Donnie Nietes and Albert Pagara will make their in-ring comebacks in April, MTK Global has announced.

The fight card is set for April 3, though the promotion has yet to identify opponents for both Pagara and Nietes.

This marks the first time that both fighters will see action under the MTK Global banner since signing with the outfit last year, upon the closure of ALA Promotions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nietes, a four-weight division champion, has not fought since December 2018, when he secured a split decision win over Japan's Kazuto Ioka for the vacant WBO junior-bantamweight title.

Paraga, for his part, was last in action in November 2018, when he knocked out George Krampah in Cebu.

The April card is part of the "Dubai Fight Series," which launches next month in Dubai and will be aired in the United States via ESPN+. The first card features Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title, and Sean McComb facing Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on February 6.

The action continues on March 12, as Tyrone McKenna meets undefeated Zhankosh Turarov in a brilliant super-lightweight bout, Lewis Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay, and Gary Cully and Viktor Kotochigov collide for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Some of Dubai's best local stars will also be featured on the cards, as the likes of Hasibullah Ahmadi and Faizan Anwar are due to compete.

"These three shows in Dubai will feature some of the most exciting prospects and future stars on the MTK roster, and we're excited to kick off 2021 in style," said MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen.

The events will be held in cooperation with D4G Promotions and Round 10 Boxing Club.

According to Ahmed Seddiqi of D4G Promotions, they are also working with the Dubai government and the Dubai Sports Council to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in the fight cards.

"Their tremendous dedication has seen Dubai become one of the global leaders in this department, and these events will follow all of the essential safety measures to ensure it is as safe as possible," he said.