'Anything can happen': Pacquiao congratulates Poirier for win over McGregor

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao congratulated Dustin Poirier for his sensational win over Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor -- a result that will likely have an impact on the planned fight between the "Pacman" and "Notorious."

Poirier avenged a 2014 loss to McGregor by stopping the Irishman in the second round of their fight in the main event of UFC 257 at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

"Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen!" Pacquiao posted on Twitter after the bout.

"Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win!" he said.

The win likely propelled Poirier back into the title picture in the UFC's lightweight division, while McGregor will be left to consider his options.

The Irishman has previously said that a boxing match against Pacquiao should happen in 2021, to which Pacquiao said that McGregor should first focus on his bout against Poirier.

"After January 23, that’s the time we can finalize everything," said Arnold Vegafria, Pacquiao's business manager, about a fight against McGregor.

McGregor said in the post-fight interview that he does not intend to retire and will instead "regroup" after the loss.

It remains to be seen if he will continue to pursue the Pacquiao bout, which will mark the second time that he has fought a boxing match.

In 2017, McGregor was stopped by unbeaten American Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the tenth round of their encounter, which became one of the most lucrative events in the history of the sport.