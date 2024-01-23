NorthPort Batang Pier head coach Bonnie Tan and wingman Arvin Tolentino. PBA Images.

MANILA — NorthPort Batang Pier competed in their last game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup without its main man Arvin Tolentino.

To the surprise of those in attendance last Friday at the PhilSports Arena, the 6-foot-4, sweet-shooting wingman was seen in casual clothes during shootaround, and eventually missed their quarterfinals bout against Barangay Ginebra.

Tolentino, who was averaging a league-best 22.4 ppg in the conference, was out due to a Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or more commonly known as a ‘runner’s knee.’

His squad, unfortunately, endured defeat against the Gin Kings and bid their Commissioner's Cup stint goodbye.

Batang Pier head tactician Bonnie Tan cleared with ABS-CBN News that Tolentino’s sit out was as per the advice of his doctor, especially since the pain on Arvin’s knee “wasn't recovering as fast as he would have wanted,” NorthPort’s physical therapist said through Tan.

“He experienced left knee pain during the last elimination game vs. Ginebra when he took a shot in the fourth quarter,” their PT added, talking about their January 7 elimination round matchup against BGSM.

The former Ginebra draftee scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds in over 35 minutes of action in that contest, but the Batang Pier’s PT revealed that it was after that game when Tolentino “requested medical advice from his orthopedic doctor,” Dr. Raul Canlas.

“Tinamaan talaga ‘to. Kahit panoorin yung replay, siya pa nga yung nagpa-sub sa akin eh,” said Tan, referring to the final minutes of their elims game against Ginebra.

With a little over two minutes left in the game, Tolentino was seen pointing towards their bench as he moved gingerly while they were on the defensive end after his failed three-pointer. He was eventually subbed out in the next dead ball.

The three-peat NCAA champion mentor also bared that even before they knew whom they would be up against in the quarters, Tolentino already missed their practices.

”After ng Ginebra game, merong pang one-week para matapos yung eliminations at para malaman kung sino kalaban ng NorthPort. During that time, hindi na nag pa-practice si Arvin n’on,” explained Tan.

“Hindi pa namin alam kung sino kalaban, he was asked to rest by Canlas. Akala ng iba, nagpahinga because of Ginebra.”

The renowned orthopedic surgeon, who has also dealt with countless injuries of other PBA players as well as other athletes in the country, met Tolentino on January 12, according to the statement of NorthPort’s PT.

“He was seen by Dr. Canlas last January 12, 2024 for consultation and was diagnosed with Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome. Dr. Canlas instructed him to continue with Rehabilitation and Strengthening along with Rest to help subside pain and inflammation.”

Ginebra was only able to secure a Top 4 finish on January 13 after they defeated NLEX, while the PBA quarterfinals’ cast was finalized on the evening of January 14 after the conclusion of the Phoenix-TNT clash.

They added that while Arvin’s mobility improved a tad bit heading into January 19’s game, it was not strong enough for him to resume intense activities.

“Although he was feeling better, he was still having pain during squatting and single leg exercises which may affect his movements inside the court and during intense activities,” added the Batang Pier PT, explaining the reason why he sat out.

For now, Tolentino is advised to continue with his rehabilitation until he is deemed cleared and ready to resume play.

“The timeline for his return to play is day-to-day. We should let pain guide his activities according to Dr. Canlas.”