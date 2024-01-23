Uratex successfully opens WPBA stint with pair of wins

Kaye Pingol in action for Uratex Dream in the WPBA 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA — Uratex Dream successfully opened their campaign in the returning WPBA 3x3.

Uratex made some noise after posting two straight wins in the league’s Invitational conference on Monday, defeating Angelis Resort and Philippine Air Force at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

Leading the Dream’s charge was Kaye Pingol who scored 12 points in their 20-15 win over Angelis. She then followed it up with an eight-point performance in yet another victory, this time against the Air Force, 19-16.

PAF, however, bounced back in a huge manner as they upset Gilas Pilipinas A, 19-17.

Down by three, Allana Lim led Angelis’ comeback in the final minute to force an extension after they ended the 10-minute bout at 17 apiece

The Far Eastern University product and former National team member then went on to hit both of Angelis’ two points in the extension, allowing them to barge into the win column.

She finished with 11 points and scored six of the team’s last seven points.

Gilas A fell to 0-2 as they also endured defeat against Gilas B, 16-14.

Later, Gilas B will resume the half-court action when they face the debuting Philippine Navy-Go For Gold.

Games would be held following the conclusion of the PBA Season Three Third Conference Leg 4 Finals.

The top four teams at the end of the three-leg eliminations will advance to the knockout stage next month at the Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati City.