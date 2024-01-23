UAAP: UE secures twice-to-beat bonus in boys' volleyball

The UE boys' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East made quick work of Ateneo de Manila University to claim a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament.

The Junior Red Warriors cruised to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 victory over the Blue Eagles on Tuesday at the Adamson Gym in Ermita, Manila.

With the result, UE improved to 12-1, keeping them ahead of National University-Nazareth School (11-2) and Far Eastern University-Diliman (10-3).

Kenzie Caro and Lance Flestado carried the scoring load for the Junior Red Warriors, particularly in the third set where they pushed UE to a comfortable 16-4 advantage. The Blue Eagles were never able to threaten as they failed to break into double-digits in the last frame.

In another match, Adamson University stayed in the hunt for a place in the Final 4 after taking care of business against UP Integrated School, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8.

A running attack from Jave De Guzman pushed Adamson's lead to 14-2 in the third set, and their lead ballooned to 21-16 off back-to-back aces by John Obillo.

The result gave the Baby Falcons a 7-6 win-loss record, keeping them tied for fourth place with University of Santo Tomas. The Fighting Maroons, meanwhile, fell to 1-12 to stay in seventh place.

NU-Nazareth scored a come-from-behind win over UST, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18, while FEU-Diliman swept past De La Salle-Zobel, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9.