Onic Philippines taking their final bow after getting eliminated in MPL Season 13. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- ONIC Philippines has let go of six players and three coaches as it gears for a massive rebrand.

Coaches Mark "Bluffzy" Reyes and Wurah's departure from the team were announced over the weekend, while Jeff "Jeff" Manforte departure was announced this Tuesday.

Onic announced it was letting go of Dean "Raizen" Sumagui, and Mark "Kramm" Rustiana along with Czedrick "Yoshinu" Romero and John "Perkz" Sumawan in separate posts last week. It also formalized the departure of Kenneth "Nets" Barro, who is now with Malaysian champions Homebois.

Onic Philippines acquired Raizen, Perkziva, Yoshinu, and Kramm ahead of MPL Season 13, when the Hedgehogs absorbed a round 1 playoff elimination for the third straight season.

Of its 10-man lineup, only Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez, David "Boss A" Gamboa, and Jem "Jem" Lanojan remain in the team.

Onic Philippines has struggled to find its footing in the international scene since 2021, when it appeared in the M3 World Championships in Singapore.

This will be the second time the team will do a near wipeout of its squad in one and a half years.

RELATED VIDEO