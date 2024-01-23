MLBB: MSC 2024, women's invitational to be held in Riyadh

The stage of MSC 2023 in Cambodia. AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) - MSC 2024, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's mid-season tournament, will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 1 to 14, MOONTON Games announced on Tuesday night.

MSC 2024 will have a $3 million prize pool, more than triple of the Philippines-hosted M5 World Championships. MOONTON described this as "largest ever prize pool in MLBB competitive history."

This will be the first time MOONTON Games will be holding a tournament in Saudi Arabia, and MSC outside Southeast Asia after its last few installments were held in Indonesia (2018), the Philippines (2019), Malaysia (2022), and Cambodia (2023). MSC in 2021 was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOONTON Games will collaborate with the World Esports Federation in organizing the tournament.

"This collaboration marks a new chapter for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports and the global esports ecosystem," Ray Ng, Head of Esports Ecosystem, MOONTON Games, said in a statement.

The Philippines, alongside defending champions Indonesia, and hosts Middle East will have two representatives each.

Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, North America, Turkey, and newcomers Latin America, EECA, and China will have one representative each.

Meanwhile, MSC 2024 will introduce a wildcard stage, where the first placer will head into MSC.

Onic Esports of Indonesia, led by Pinoy import Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, clinched the championship last year in Phnom Penh, beating all-Pinoy Blacklist International for the title.

DIVERSITY

Moonton Games will also hold Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational in the Saudi Arabia capital.

Ng added that the move to bring the women's invitational to Riyadh, along with plans to expand MSC's tournament scope will "foster greater diversity and inclusiveness."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Esports World Cup Foundation and go beyond our horizons to Riyadh. Alongside teams from new participating regions, this year's iteration presents boundless opportunities for more regions to participate, in line with our vision to expand MSC and MWI to foster greater diversity and inclusiveness."

Saudi Arabia, before touching ground in esports through the Gamers8 2023 tournament held last year, has been venturing into traditional sports.

However, it has also been met with heavy criticism for alleged "sportswashing" tactics, amid serious human rights concerns surrounding laws against homosexuality and gender inequality.

The conservative oil giant will also be hosting the 2034 World Cup.

The Esports World Cup will also be held in Riyadh this year, with MLBB as the first introduced sport.



