Dota 2: Founding member Raven exits Blacklist Rivalry

Photo from Blacklist International/Facebook

MANILA – Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto has exited Blacklist Rivalry, the team announced in a social media post on Monday evening.

The roster change came after Blacklist posted unsatisfactory results since its inception in November 2022.

"One of the original members of our redemption team, we can't thank him enough for the hard work and dedication during his time with us," Blacklist said.

He has also been a long recipient of criticism from Pinoy Dota 2 fans and even appealed to "Agents" to refrain from "hating" the team after losses.

The original roster failed to join The International 2023—the world championship in Dota 2.

Qualifying for the much-anticipated tourney, which had massive million-dollar prize pools in the past, is considered a benchmark of success by esports institutions and fans.

Blacklist then went into a major overhaul after not seeing success and has taken in former Shopify Rebellion star Abed "Abed" Yusop, Entity import Kim "Gabbi" Santos, and ex-Execration member Carlo "Carlo" Manalo November last year.

However, the results were the same.

Blacklist failed to reach expectations after unsuccessful stints in DreamLeague Season 22: Southeast Asia (SEA) closed qualifier and BetBoom Dacha Dubai: China and SEA closed qualifier earlier this year.

A bit of silver lining for Raven, Blacklist won Asia Pacific Predator League before he left the squad and nabbed a $65,000 grand prize.

They also qualified for ESL One Kuala Lumpur, a $1-million tourney in Malaysia, but they were eliminated in the groups.

Pinoy fans are now in a waiting game as they stand by for the roster's new carry, who will be presumably announced before the qualifiers of the ESL One Birmingham 2024.

Timothy "Tims" Randrup is now the last founding member of the squad. Abed, Gabbi, and Carlo are still on the roster as of writing.

