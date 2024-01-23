Professional volleyball player Bea de Leon. Photo from PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA – Professional volleyball player Bea de Leon has put up Physiolab to help Filipino athletes overcome their injuries and physical challenges.

In an interview on ANC's Business Roadshow on Tuesday, De Leon shared the reason why she has put up Physiolab, a therapy lab where it monitors one's physical performance.

"Well, the inspiration honestly started when a couple of years ago, I started feeling pain by playing. And honestly, I'm not the only one. There's so many athletes here who probably feel the same way and have no idea where to get help," De Leon said in the interview on ANC.

"And I wanted to make sure that there was a place where they're sure that they're provided with the best help, with the best care, so that they could continue to do what they love while providing for their families" she added.

"So that was really the main inspiration. Other than that, of course we have a lot of people who get injured and can't continue to do what they love to do because they don't know what to do about it. They don't know how to get better, they don't know where to go. I wanted to put this up because of those people in mind," said De Leon.

De Leon also told ABS-CBN News Digital that Physiolab features state-of-the-art machines that keep track of athletes' physical performance.

"We acquired the first of its kind machines here in the Philippines. They're called David Health machines and they're basically AI-guided gym equipment that keep track of your whole workout, its tempo and your reps so you're sure you're doing it right. It's also able to isolate and test a specific muscle so you know how strong it is – like your quads, hams and gluts," she said.

The clinic gives discounts for professional and national athletes.

"Injuries are frightening. But of course beyond that athletes, so many people don't know what to do when they get injured. Some people don't get to do what they love anymore just because they don't know where to get help - I want them to know that we can help. On top of this, we give discounts for professional and national athletes," said De Leon.

Among the therapists working at Physiolab are Bethel Solano, Nica Navarro, Marian Lee Villanueva and Alfonso Donado. They were tapped upon the recommendation of some of the country's top sports doctors, including Dr. George Canlas, Dr. Randy Molo, and Dr. Yehlen Saligumba.

This also marked De Leon's entry into business as an owner while also playing in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

She is now with All-Filipino defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers after leaving Choco Mucho.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle, also dubbed as "Kapitana," suited up for the Flying Titans, whom she helped reach second place in said conference.

Physiolab's office is situated at Vista Shaw Residences, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

They can also be located on Instagram with the handle @physiolab.ph.

