Stars to return for Ironman 70.3 in Davao

Davao City is rolling out the red carpet for the leading local and foreign triathletes in a weekend of top-caliber and fun-filled race at Azuela Cove. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ironman 70.3 in Davao is gearing up for a grand comeback on March 26 at Azula Cove, with professional competitors returning to one of the highlight events of the triathlon season.

IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc., which organizes the competition, expects a banner cast in the upcoming event.

The Davao tilt is the only race that features professionals in the busy season, with a slew of foreign endurance racers from all over the world disputing top honors in the 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run distance race set over a championship course.

Mauricio Mendez of Mexico stunned multi-titled Tim Reed of Australia in the first IM 70.3 race held in Davao in 2018, while Germany's Markus Rolli foiled another Aussie legend Craig Alexander the following year.

The IM 70.3 Davao will serve as a qualifying race to the World Championship in Finland in August.

Davao was actually slated to hold a third IM 70.3 race last year after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic, but the event was put on hold due to developments in the city.

The wait gave the organizers and hosts more time to prepare and guarantee a bigger race, which offers $30,000 for the winners in both the men's and women's divisions.

"We are thrilled and excited to be starting out the new triathlon season with a comeback race in one of the country's top triathlon hubs," said Princess Galura, general manager of the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Before the IM 70.3 proper on March 26, there will be the Girls' Run on March 24 and the IronKids on March 25.

"After the challenges we had faced during the pandemic, we have coordinated with the local authorities not only to stage a safe race experience for the athletes but also to put up the best possible IM 70.3 in Davao," said Galura.

For details/listup, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines.