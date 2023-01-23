Peter Rosillo came up clutch for Adamson against the FEU Baby Tamaraws. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University created a logjam for second place after edging Far Eastern University-Diliman, 73-71, on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 boys tournament, Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Peter Rosillo scored 12 of his 17 points in the payoff period, including the go-ahead lay-up in the final 24.8 seconds that turned out to be the Baby Falcons' winning moment.

The Baby Tamaraws tried to turn things around, but John Ray Pasaol missed a jumper on the next possession and could not capitalize on their opponents' free throw woes late in the game.

It was FEU-Diliman's first loss after beating its foes by an average winning margin of 35.5 points.

"Ang sabi ko sa kanila, to be able to beat that team...that good of a team with a good coaching staff, with a good system, kailangan defensively we have to compete," said Baby Falcons coach Mike Fermin.

Pasaol had 22 points, eight boards, seven assists, and two steals while VJ Pre added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Baby Tamaraws

The result put Adamson into a tie with FEU-Diliman and University of Santo Tomas for the second to fourth places in the league standings, with all three teams toting 2-1 win-loss records. Defending champion Nazareth School of National University remains the only unbeaten team, at 3-0.

In the last game, Ryhie Melecio tallied 26 points and 23 rebounds as De La Salle-Zobel entered the win column with a 72-58 dismantling of University of the East.

Coach Boris Aldeguer was pleased with the effort of the youthful Junior Archers, who are bracing for a Baby Tamaraws seeking to rebound from the narrow loss to the Baby Falcons on Wednesday.

"It's a good win for us heading into our game against FEU," said Aldeguer.

The Junior Warriors, paced by Yuri Doque's 13 points, fell to 0-3.

The Scores:

Third Game

AdU (73) -- Rosillo 17, Reyes 11, Abayon 9, Medina 8, Carillo 7, Bonzalida 7, Edding 6, Garcia 6, Mepaña 2, Culdora 0.

FEU-D (71) -- Pasaol 22, Pre 14, Mongcopa 9, Cabonilas 9, Felipe 6, Miranda 5, Daa 5, Pascual 1, Salangsang 0, Cabigting 0, Bautista 0, Herbito 0.

Quarterscores: 23-13, 38-36, 53-56, 73-71

Fourth Game

DLSZ (72) -- Melencio 26, Melecio 12, Alas 11, San Agustin 10, Dimaano 10, Espina 3, Chang 0, Sta. Maria 0, Dionisio 0, John 0, Pabellano 0, Arejola 0, Cruz 0, Favis 0.

UE (58) -- Duque 13, Gragasin 7, Roldan 7, Isip 6, De Leon 5, Caldit 5, F. Reyes 5, Bagro 4, Pangilinan 2, Morales 2, Arcega 2, V. Reyes 0, Malonzo 0, Flores 0.

Quarterscores: 12-23, 36-30, 56-47, 72-58