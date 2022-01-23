Bryan Bagunas was limited to eight points in Oita Miyoshi's straight sets defeat to the Sakai Blazers in the 2021-22 season of the V.League, Sunday at the Kurume Arena in Fukuoka.

Sakai seized a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 triumph in an hour and 29 minutes to hand the Weisse Adler their 16th loss of the season. Oita Miyoshi have now dropped three straight matches.

Sakai also won Saturday's match-up in straight sets.

Bagunas struggled on offense, converting just five of 24 hits, though he contributed three of the team's four blocks. Venezuela import Emerson Rodriguez led the Weisse Adler with 11 points, all on kills. Kota Yamada had 13 points, including two aces.

Oita Miyoshi dropped to 4-16 in the season, while Sakai improved to 15-5.

The Blazers forged a three-way tie at the top of the league standings with the Toray Arrows and the Suntory Sunbirds.

The Sunbirds were also triumphant on Sunday, sweeping the Marck Espejo-less FC Tokyo, 36-34, 25-18, 25-15.

Espejo missed his third straight match due to a shoulder injury.

FC Tokyo had no answer for Russian import Dmitry Muserskiy, who had 28 points including 26 kills in the Sunbirds' win.

Jonas Kvalen led FC Tokyo with 12 points in a losing effort. They dropped to 6-14 in the season.

FC Tokyo returns to action next week against JTEKT at the Kariya City Gym, with Espejo aiming to play in those matches. Meanwhile, Oita Miyoshi plays WD Nagoya next weekend at the Cycle Shop Kodamu Osu Arena.

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics did not play this weekend as their games against the NEC Red Rockets were canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols.