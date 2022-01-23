Ramos, Toyama fall to Mikawa

Dwight Ramos (24) and the Toyama Grouses couldn't hold on against Mikawa. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Seahorses Mikawa denied the Toyama Grouses a sweep of their weekend games, pulling away late for a 76-70 triumph on Sunday at the Wing Arena Kariya.

Satoshi Nagano came up with a crucial steal in the end game, while Davante Gardner dominated with 27 points on 7-of-13 shooting as Mikawa avenged their 87-93 setback to the Grouses on Saturday.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos came off the bench for eight points and one steal, but the Grouses failed to execute down the stretch and absorbed their 12th loss of the 2021-22 B.League season.

Toyama fell below .500 again with an 11-12 win-loss slate.

The Grouses were up 62-61 with 5:14 to go after a Brice Johnson jumper before Gardner made four straight free throws and Jarrod Uthoff converted a slam dunk to put Mikawa up by five, 67-62.

A Joshua Smith bucket made it a 3-point game with 3:30 left, 67-64, but Gardner responded with a three-point play for a 70-64 count with just under three minutes left.

Buckets by Naoki Uto kept Toyama in the hunt, with his jumper at the 42-second mark trimming the deficit to three points, 71-68.

Uto had a chance to further cut into the lead, but he missed a bonus free throw. The Grouses retained possession, only for Nagano to swipe the ball from Uto and go coast-to-coast for a layup that made it 73-68 with just 36 seconds to play.

Toyama would not threaten the rest of the way, as Uthoff and Ryogo Sumino converted from the stripe to ice the game.

Sumino finished with 15 points for Mikawa, which improved to 15-13 in the season.

Smith had 14 points and 14 rebounds in a losing effort, while Uto finished with 12 points but had as many turnovers (4) as assists.

Toyama will be back in action on Wednesday, January 26, when they travel to the Ukaruchan Arena to play Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars.