PVL: Jho Maraguinot signs with BaliPure

Jhoana Maraguinot (13) played for Perlas in the 2021 PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.



MANILA - Jhoana Maraguinot will be suiting up for BaliPure in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Maraguinot was among the top free agents left unsigned after her previous team, the Perlas Spikers, opted to take a leave of absence from the league.

Now, she is tipped to lead the Purest Water Defenders as they try to bounce back from last season's Open Conference, where they missed the playoffs with a 3-6 win-loss record.

Joining Maraguinot in BaliPure is another former Ateneo Lady Eagle in Jamie Lavitoria, who was released by Choco Mucho. Former PLDT libero Alyssa Eroa and veteran spiker Janine Marciano have also signed with BaliPure.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Eroa and Marciano: Eroa played for BaliPure in 2017, while Marciano suited up for the Water Defenders in the 2016 V-League Open Conference.

BaliPure also signed Julia Ipac and Rafril Aguilar from Cignal, as well as Marian Buitre and Patty Orendain.

Holdovers from last year's squad are Gyra Barroga, Bern Flora, Carly Hernandez, Gen Casugod, and Sati Espiritu.

Alina Bicar will also make her return after playing for Petro Gazz during the PNVF Champions League.

John Abella will continue to coach the Purest Water Defenders.

