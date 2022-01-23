Parks limited, but Nagoya completes sweep of Hokkaido

Ray Parks made two of five field goals for four points against Levanga Hokkaido. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks couldn't get going offensively, but the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins still came away with an 89-77 triumph against the visiting Levanga Hokkaido, Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks made just two of five attempts from the field for four points, though the Filipino import also contributed five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 21 minutes.

The Dolphins completed a weekend sweep of Hokkaido, having won Saturday's game, 90-60. They now have a 20-8 record in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, good for second in the West,

Nagoya pulled away from the visitors midway through the opening frame, and built a lead of as much as 19 points, 53-34, in the third quarter.

Hokkaido was able to trim the deficit to four points with still five minutes left to play off a jumper by De’mon Brooks, but Nagoya responded with six unanswered points to restore order. A layup by Takumi Saito pushed their lead back to double-digits, 75-65, with three minutes to go.

Ryoma Hashimoto's three-pointer brought Hokkaido within seven points in the next possession, but Coty Clarke drilled a triple of his own for Nagoya, and the Dolphins regained control in the final two minutes of the game.

Clarke top-scored for Nagoya with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting, while also adding nine rebounds and four assists to his line. Saito finished with 17 points, as the Dolphins shot 50% from the field.

Shawn Long led Levanga with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Nagoya plays again on January 26, Wednesday against Alvark Tokyo at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.