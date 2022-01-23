Paras scoreless anew in Niigata's loss to Shinshu

Kobe Paras missed all four of his field goals against Shinshu on Sunday. (c) B.LEAGUE

The skid continues for Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB, as they were crushed 89-59 by the Shinshu Brave Warriors on Sunday at the City Hall Plaza Ao-re Nagaoka.

It was the 25th consecutive defeat for Niigata, who fell to 2-26 in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Paras was held scoreless for the second straight game, as he missed all of his four field goals. He also had one steal and one foul in just 13 minutes of action.

On the other end, Matthew Aquino had two points in four minutes.

Niigata scored just seven points in the first frame and never got going, as they finished the game shooting just 31% from the field. Their transition defense also left a lot to be desired, as Shinshu turned their 10 turnovers into 23 points.

Josh Hawkinson led Shinshu with 21 points and 15 boards, while Ko Kumagai had 14 points, six dimes, and five boards.

Jeff Ayres paced Niigata with 17 points and six rebounds.

Paras and Niigata have not won since a 77-64 result against Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix on October 9.

They play again on Wednesday, January 26 against Levanga Hokkaido.