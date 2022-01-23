NBA: Bulls' Caruso to have surgery on broken wrist

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will miss six to eight weeks after surgery on a broken right wrist suffered when he was fouled by Milwaukee's Grayson Allen, the Bulls said Saturday.

Allen was assessed a level two flagrant foul and ejected after the play in the Bucks' win on Friday.

Caruso was rising to the rim when contact from Grayson caused him to crash from the court.

Grayson was originally assessed a common foul, which was upgraded to a flagrant upon video review that showed he took an extra swipe at Caruso.

Caruso, who lay on his right side for a couple of minutes before rising and carrying on, said after the game he was not sure at the time what had happened.

"Went up, was going to try to two-hand flush, a little dunk in (transition)," Caruso said during his postgame press conference. "I didn't really know what happened during the play.

"But afterward, looking at it, I mean, dude just grabbed me out of the air."

Immediately after the game Caruso said he was glad not to have any major injuries, saying his "banged-up" wrist bothered him when he returned to the game.

"I tried to do my best to go out there and fight with the guys and compete and try to win," he said.

Although the Bulls did not know the extent of the injury until Saturday, coach Billy Donovan was livid after the game at Allen's action.

"For Alex to be in the air and for (Allen) to take him down like that, he could've ended his career," Donovan said. "That to me was really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have really, really seriously hurt him."

