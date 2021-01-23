Tennis: Dominant semis win sends Alex Eala to Spain ITF final

Filipina tennis phenom Alex Eala dominated Adithya Karunaratne of Hong Kong to reach the final of the ITF Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour tournament in Manacor, Spain on Saturday.

Following a tight 6-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Carole Monnet of France in the quarterfinals, Eala cruised past Karunaratne 6-3, 6-4 to clinch her first women's pro tournament finals appearance.

The 15-year-old will take on Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain in the final.

Her victory was celebrated by the Rafael Nadal Academy, which has played a big part in her development.

"MABUHAY! VAMOS! Con tan solo 15 años, @alex.eala 🇵🇭 se ha clasificado para su primera final @itftennis. Mañana luchará por el 🏆 contra @yvonnecavalle. ¡Partidazo en la #RafaNadalNadalAcademy by Movistar!" the academy said in its Instagram post.

(At just 15 years old, @ alex.eala 🇵🇭 has qualified for his first final @itftennis. Tomorrow she will fight for the crown against @yvonnecavalle. Great game at the #RafaNadalNadalAcademy by Movistar!)

