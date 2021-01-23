Analysis: Curiosity will drive people to watch Pacquiao-McGregor ‘circus’

Watch more in iWantTFC

McGregor might end up 'McBroken,' says analyst

The proposed Manny Pacquiao-Conor McGregor boxing match will be a money fight and the sport's purists can't stop people from watching it.

Fight analyst Ed Tolentino said people have been curious as to how Pacquiao will fare against an MMA fighter such as McGregor.

"People are saying I don't want to watch this fight. Nakataklob 'yung isang mata pero yung isa bukas. People will be watching," said Tolentino.

The UFC superstar has only fought once inside a boxing ring and that was when he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Although he had successes against Mayweather early in the fight, the American stopped the flamboyant Irishman in the 10th round.

"People would want to see how Pacquiao will fare. Will he be more impressive than Mayweather? And I think he will be because iba ang style ni Manny," Tolentino said.

"Hindi siya boboxing boxing muna. Pacquiao can really finish you early on. Iyon ang magiging bentahe dito. People are curious this time around how will Pacquiao fare against Conor McGregor."

McGregor, who is due to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight match in Dubai on Saturday, said he was confident a deal could be ironed out with Pacquiao.

Pacquiao has also voiced his interest taking on McGregor.

Tolentino said he believed the showdown will happen.



"It's a circus but it's a big-money circus. Aminin natin pa-retire na si Manny Pacquiao, the money he will earn ay magandang retirement money," he said.

"Madami na namang nagawa ni Manny Pacquiao, subok na ang reputasyon niya, so go ahead . . . I think he's going to demolish Conor McGregor within 3 rounds. Baka from Conor McGregor magiging Conor McBroken."