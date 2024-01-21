Team SMG's players talk to the press after their Pinoy players participated in a showmatch held at a cafe in Quezon City. Alexy, Kamiyu, and Shirazi played alongside players from all-Pinoy squads Team Secret, NAOS Esports and Oasis Gaming in an exhibition match promoting Valorant's new gun, Outlaw. AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Team SMG - with three Filipinos on their team - left a lasting impact in Valorant's Asia-Pacific community after placing fourth in the Valorant Game Changers World Championship in Brazil.

Pinoys Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco, Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez, Kelly "Shirazi" Jaudian along with fellow Southeast Asians Odella "enerii" Abraham, Abigail "Kohaibi" Kong posted 35 consecutive wins in the Game Changers championship, Valorant's tournament for women and other marginalized genders.

In an interview with reporters, the team reflected on their journey last year, adding that they made a lasting impression in the community.

"Having previous LAN experience is very important. Having a good mental is very important, Even though we finished top 4, it was very important because I think we represented APAC (Asia-Pacific) really well," Indonesian national enerii told the press.

Team SMG managed to bring Evil Geniuses GC down to the lower bracket and gave eventual 3rd placers G2 Gozen quite the scare on the next round, falling short 1-2.

After sweeping KRU Blaze for an assured spot in the top 4, Team Liquid eliminated Team SMG.

Aside from their 4th place finish, Team SMG also made quite the impression in their world championship debut, by accidentally fielding in four duelists in their composition.

"Before [walking towards the stage] my teammates wanted to cry," Alexy mused.

"It was my fault, [I kept telling them] 'Yes it's [just] a ping check' and in my mind [I was like] 'Oh my God, it was my fault'... Nung pinaalis na kami sa stage, tapos kailangan naming mag-walk out tapos yung Valorant [league] ops sabi sa'kin bawal nang palitan. Doon namin na-realize na importanteng magbasa ng rulebook." she added.

To which Shirazi added in jest: "Baka ikaw lang?"

Only eneriii played a non-duelist, holding the fort as Moroccan information broker Cypher.

But they made sure to keep their composure, eventually winning 13-3 on the map.

"When the game started, I didn't care. If we lose, we lose. If we win, we win," eneriii shared, when asked about what was going through her head.

With the dominant win on the map, is Team SMG eager to try the comp again?

Eneriii said in jest: "Let's try five duelists next time."