Six squads out to make history in WPBA 3x3 relaunch

Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo is among the stars to watch in the WPBA 3x3. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA — Six teams are out to make history as the WPBA 3x3 makes its return.

The WPBA Invitationals will be relaunching tomorrow at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati for the first time since 2016.

Out to make a name for themselves are the pair of Gilas Pilipinas Women’s squads, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy-Go For-Gold, Angelis Resort, and URATEX Dream.

Uratex will be led by former National University star Kaye Pingol, and they will be facing the Allana Lim-led Angelis Resort to open the festivities at 3:35 PM.

Also set to compete for the Dream are Samantha Harada, Angelica Anies, Eunique Chan, April Siat, and Cecilia Junsay, while battling alongside Lim for Angelis Resort are Jenina Ann Solis, Ari Geli, Mary Joy Galicia, Fiona Gonalo, and Alyssa Villamor.

Meanwhile, Gilas A will be led by UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball MVP Kacey Dela Rosa. Joining her are Hazelle Yam, Kristine Cayabyab, Katrina Guytingco, and Mikka Cacho.

Gilas B, on the other hand, will be led by another Atenean in Jhaz Joson, and she will be competing with April Tano, Luisa San Juan, and April Penaranda.



Afril Bernardino leads the Philippine Navy-Go For Gold, and she is to be joined by Andrea Tongco, Trixie Antiquiera, Janille De Castro, Janelle Mendoza, and Josephine Ong.

The Philippine Air Force roster is composed of Daphnie Tecson, Analyn Almazan, Abigail Manzanares, Kristine Abriam, Fria Bernado, and Cindy Resultay.



Lim, Geli, Almazan, and Bernardo are among those who saw action in the 2016 edition of the games seven years ago, with the trio having played for Blackwater, Meralco, and NLEX, respectively.



Gilas A and Gilas B face each other in an early clash of powerhouses in the 3:55 PM game, and it will be followed by Air Force vs. Uratex at 4:15 PM., and Gilas A vs Angelis Resort at 4:35 PM



Gilas B’s next assignment will be on Tuesday, 1:30 PM, at the same venue.



Games will be played during playdates of the PBA men’s 3x3 Third Conference.



The top four teams by the end of the 15-game eliminations spread through three legs will advance to the knockout stage set next month at the Ayala Malls Glorietta.