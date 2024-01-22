SBP, FIBA encourage PH hoops fans to join ‘Propose a Project’ program

Gilas Pilipinas and fans celebrate after the team beat China in their FIBA 2023 World Cup match at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is calling on Filipino basketball enthusiasts to apply for the FIBA Foundation’s “Propose a Project” program.

FIBA believes that “basketball can serve as a catalyst to empower, educate, and inspire youth through the implementation of Basketball For Good projects all over the world.”

This is why they are looking to support the Filipinos who would like to propose projects that would be aligned with their vision and mission as they launch the program.

"We at the SBP would like to encourage all basketball stakeholders in the Philippines to apply for the grant,” said new SBP Executive Director Erika Dy.

“We are aware that many Filipinos are already using basketball for good and we would like them to tap into FIBA Foundation’s resources to push their projects forward and maximize the impact in their respective communities."

According to FIBA, projects that would promote their mission to sustainably grow, develop, and amplify the global Basketball For Good movement.

In addition, they would also prioritize projects that will support National Federations and organizations who are committed to using Basketball For Good in their respective communities, and those that can help build long-term partnerships with key stakeholders of the Basketball For Good movement.

Projects should be labeled according to the following Basketball For Good programs: Basketball for Health and Wellbeing, Basketball for Equality & Inclusion, Basketball for Culture & Education, Basketball for Peace & Conflict Resolution, and Basketball for Climate & Environment.

Successful applicants will receive one or several of the following means of support:

Financial support: Grants of 1.000-3.000 USD (Php 56,450-Php 169,350)

Equipment support: 50-100 basketballs

Mentoring support: Upon request

In 2023, 42 projects from 35 countries were achieved.

FIBA will be accepting applications until March 31.

For interested parties, follow this link to see the guidelines. You can also reach out to the SBP via info@sbp.ph for guidance and for you to procure a letter of support from the federation, which is a requirement for the application.