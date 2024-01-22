San-En's win streak now at 9 games after FE Nagoya rout

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

The San-En NeoPhoenix extended their winning streak to nine games after crushing the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 90-62, at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium on Sunday.

According to the team, it is the longest winning streak in the club's history. They improved to 27-4 in Division 1 of the B.League, keeping their place at the top spot of the Central Conference.

Coty Clarke (25 points) and David Dudzinski (21) led the way for San-En, while Filipino import Thirdy Ravena contributed six points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 21 minutes.

Also triumphant on Sunday were Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, as they booked a 94-82 triumph over the Seahorses Mikawa at the Okazaki Central Park General Gymnasium.

Parks had three points, three assists and a steal, while Robert Franks had 25 points and Takuma Sato put up 19 markers in the victory for the Diamond Dolphins.

It was a bounce-back win for Nagoya after losing to the Seahorses on Saturday, 91-85. They improved to 18-13, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Kai Sotto had seven points, three rebounds, and three blocks in just 11 minutes as the Yokohama B-Corsairs pulled off a 97-91 win over the Osaka Evessa at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

Yokohama was led by Yuki Kawamura with 31 points and seven boards as they hiked their record to 14-17.

Other Filipinos were on the losing end on Sunday, however.

Matthew Wright put up 23 points on 6-of-15 shooting but the Kyoto Hannaryz absorbed a 100-93 overtime setback against the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Kataoka Arena Kyoto.

It was a painful defeat for Kyoto, which erased a double-digit deficit in the final quarter to force an extension, where Gunma ultimately pulled away again.

The Hannaryz have now lost back-to-back games to drop to 9-22 in the tournament.

Also falling short were Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, who bowed 89-82 to the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena.

Ramos had 19 points and five rebounds in the defeat that dropped Levanga's record to 9-22 in the Eastern Conference.

RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors were routed by Alvark Tokyo, 81-63, at the Matsumoto City Gymnasium. The former Far Eastern University standout had 19 points and six assists in the losing effort.

Shinshu now has a 5-26 record after losing a fourth consecutive game.

In the second division, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes fell to Niigata Albirex BB, 92-81, at the City Hall Plaza Ao-re Nagaoka. Squandered in the loss was an 11-point, 10-assist double-double from Ravena, who also had three rebounds and two steals.

The loss snapped Shiga's 9-game winning streak. They are still at the top of B2's Western Conference with a 24-8 win-loss slate.

Greg Slaughter had 12 points and seven boards but the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka were routed by Altiri Chiba, 88-59, at the Chiba Port Arena.

Fukuoka fell to 21-11.

