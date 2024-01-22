PVL: Petro Gazz names Koji Tsuzubara as head coach

MANILA -- Japanese head coach Koji Tsuzubara will be calling the shots for the Petro Gazz Angels in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Gazz Angels announced the hiring of their new mentor on Sunday night.

Tsuzubara will replace Timmy Sto. Tomas, who steered the Gazz Angels to a 6-5 win-loss record in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference -- a mark good for sixth place.

Tsuzubara previously coached the Under-19 squad of Kinh Bac Bac Ninh, a Vietnamese squad that participated in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

"Our new driving force and guiding light has come aboard!" Petro Gazz said in a social media post announcing Tsuzubara's hiring. "We are ready and excited as you steer us to new heights as our Head Coach."

Beyond his role with Kinh Bac Bac Ninh’s youth squad, Tsuzubara has an extensive coaching background, having worked with teams such as Oita Miyoshi (Japan), Hamilton (New Zealand), Al-Hedayah (Saudi Arabia), and Hitachi (Japan).

His coaching journey also includes managing national teams like Thailand (U-20 and U-21), Malaysia, Myanmar, and, most recently, Chinese Taipei.

Tsuzubara will call the shots for a retooled Petro Gazz team that now features highly-touted University of Hawaii standout Brooke Van Sickle, the returning Myla Pablo, and Michelle Morente.

The Gazz Angels finished as runners-up in the First All-Filipino Conference before a dip in form in the Invitational and the Second All-Filipino Conference.

