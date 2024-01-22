MANILA — Filipino-American Peter Groseclose placed fifth at the conclusion of the Short Track Speed Skating Mens’ 500M competition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Groseclose was actually poised to at least clinch a podium finish as the Final Lap neared its end, with the Filipino even closing in China’s Zhang Bohao who was then in second place, but he tripped onto Bohao.

This resulted in him incurring a penalty, and he ended up at no.5

Emerging as the victor was USA’s Sean Boxiong (41.498), followed by China’s Xinzhe Zhang (41.755), and Hungary’s Dominik Major (41.969).

Bohao placed at no.4 after he clocked in at 45.685.

It was an unfortunate ending for Groseclose at the Gangwon games, as qualified for Final A after he concluded Semifinal 2 at no.1 with a time of 41.697 after five laps. He also ranked first in Quarterfinal 3 (41.329) and in Heat 5 (42.019).

On the other hand, in the Men’s 1000M event, the son of American author and professor Timothy and Filipina Victoria saw himself at the 13th spot after he finished Quarterfinal 1 as rank no. 4 with a time of 1:28.899.

In Heat 2, he ranked first after his 1:30.243 record.

China’s Xinzhe Zhang (1:26.257) bagged the event’s gold, Turkey’s Muhammed Bozdag (1:26.349) clinched silver, while Raito Kida of Japan (1:26.478) brought home the bronze.

Finally, in the Men’s 1500M event, Groseclose was in the 25th place after he finished at Rank no.5 in Quarterfinal 6 with a time of 2:20.575

Korea’s Jaehee Joo (2:21.906) was this event’s victor, leading to him getting the gold medal. China’s Xinzhe Zhang (2:22.095) got the silver, while another Korean in Yousung Kim (2:22.148) placed at no.3