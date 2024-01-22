Phoenix Super LPG's Javee Mocon puts up a jump shot against the Meralco Bolts in their do-or-die quarterfinal game in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 21, 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. PBA Images.

MANILA — They had to endure eight quarters and three extensions, but the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are finally back in the PBA semifinals for the first time since 2020.

Jamike Jarin’s team survived another comeback from the Meralco Bolts in their must-win quarterfinal game on Sunday night at the MOA Arena in Pasay City, just days after their triple-overtime loss against the same team.

Phoenix’s two-way wingman Javee Mocon was among those who stood tall during the Bolts’ run, with the former San Beda Red Lions star putting up a nine-point, 11 rebound, four-assist performance in their 88-84 triumph.

Afterward, Mocon quickly credited their coaching staff for guiding them in the win.

“It’s a game of runs eh,” Mocon told ABS-CBN News.

“Parang chess game eh. When they get small guys, we post them up. When they get bigger naman, we post up J-Three naman or we run our sets,” he explained, talking about how he, import Jonathan Williams, and the rest of their team responded to their coaches’ instructions.

“Sabi ko nga, credit to the coaching staff. They really studied itong Meralco.”

For Mocon, their tough two-game series against Meralco can only help them as they move forward into the semifinals wherein they are to face the top-seeded Magnolia Hotshots.

“It’s a tall task to win against Magnolia. They’re the number one team, they’re on a roll,” said Mocon.

This is why it was important for the young Fuel Masters squad to have been able to build and develop their character, and they have accomplished this, said Mocon.

“Siyempre malaking bagay. Sabi nga namin, character building itong loss and then the win,” said the former Rain Or Shine Elasto Painter.

“This game really showed 'yung character namin as a team, and siyempre credit to the coaching staff. Ang ganda ng game plan namin.”

On a personal level, Mocon wants to improve and contribute more, especially since he only shot 3-of-12 from the field.

“Obviously, on offense, I could do much better to help the team and to ease the pressure na cina-carry ni J-Three and ni Jason Perkins. That’s the only thing, kasi in defense naman, I’m always there,” explained the former Red Cub, who ended with three turnovers in the game.

Still, he acknowledged the need for their team to step up as a unit against Chito Victolero and the Hotshots, and how they must make a statement right from the series’ opening game on Wednesday, 4 PM, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“It takes everyone to put their all into it. Siyempre, Game 1, it’s big to take Game 1, so we should really lock in heading into that game,” he said.

