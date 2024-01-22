PBA: Meralco, TNT, MCFAsolver barge in 3x3 q’finals

Almond Vosotros in action for TNT Tropang GIGA in the PBA 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts, TNT Triple Giga, and MCFASolver Tech Centrale have successfully entered the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3.

The trio of squads emerged on top of their respective pools during the league’s Season 3 Third Conference Leg 4 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

Meralco swept Pool A after defeating the CAVITEX Braves, 22-13, and Terrfirma Dyip 3x3, 21-10.

The Braves are also in the knockout quarters after they ousted the Dyip in a close encounter, 20-19.

In Pool B, TNT also went spotless after they disposed of the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays, 15-14, Blackwater Smooth Razor, 21-15, and the NorthPort Batang Pier, also 21-15.

Blackwater also booked their q’finals ticket after they won over NorthPort, 22-14, and Pioneer, 16-15.

The Batang Pier and the Katibays 10 AM match tomorrow morning in the same venue will determine who will advance into the quarters.

Finally, MCFASolver’s hopes of yet another leg title are still alive after they went 2-1 today. They defeated the San Miguel Beermen, 22-11, and the Purefoods TJ Giants, 18-17. Their lone loss came against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 21-18.

San Miguel (21-20) and Purefoods (20-12) scored wins over Ginebra, meaning that regardless of the Beermen-TJ Giants bout at 10:25 AM, the Gin Kings are already out of playoff contention.

Tomorrow’s first placers will get Php 100,000, while the second and third placers will receive Php 50,000 and Php 30,000 respectively.