PBA: Meralco guns for second straight 3x3 crown

PBA 3x3 action between Meralco and TNT. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts are hoping to maintain their momentum as they head into the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference Leg 4

The Bolts, who won this conference’s third leg just a week ago, will be looking to win their third one tomorrow when the league resumes at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

The Patrick Fran-coached squad, who defeated TNT Triple Giga in the Finals last week, will be banking on Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa, Jeff Manday, and JJ Manlangit as they compete with the CAVITEX Braves and Terrafirma Dyip 3x3 in Pool A.

The Braves retooled their lineup by tapping Clint Doliguez from the NLEX Road Warriors, and he will be joining veterans Jorey Napoles, Philip Paniamogan, and Bong Galanza.

TNT, who belongs to Pool B, reactivated Samboy De Leon and spit-fire guard Almond Vosotros to team up with Matt Salem and Gryann Mendoza as they look to finally capture a leg crown in the season-ending conference.

Completing their group are the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays, the NorthPort Batang Pier, and the Blackwater Smooth Razor.

NorthPort tapped the services of San Beda’s Damie Cuntapay to boost their lineup which is composed of Jan Sobrevega, Gwyne Capacio, and Alain Madrigal.

Meanwhile, MCFASolver Tech Centrale, who is a part of Pool C, activated Raphael Banal in lieu of Terrence Tumalip as they hope to mirror their success in Leg 2.



Joining them in Pool C are the San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and the Purefoods TJ Giants.



Eight teams will make up the knockout quarterfinals stage on Tuesday, two from Pool A, and three each from Pools B and C, and the winner will be bringing home the Php 100,000 cash prize.