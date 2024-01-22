New PVL club Capital1 Solar Energy set for tryouts

Head coach Roger Gorayeb. PVL Media/File.

Veteran coach Gorayeb to call shots for new team

MANILA -- Capital1 Solar Energy, the newest team to join the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), will hold tryouts on Tuesday and Wednesday at the San Sebastian College-Recoletos gym.

Supervising the tryouts will be multi-titled head coach Roger Gorayeb, who has been tapped by team owners Milka and Mandy Romero to handle the Power Spikers.

Close to 100 players from various clubs, colleges and universities have expressed their intent to join the tryouts.

Capital1 Solar Energy will be the PVL's 12th team, replacing the now defunct F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

They will make their debut in the PVL All-Filipino Conference 2024 that starts on February 20.



RELATED VIDEO