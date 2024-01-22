MANILA — The International Tennis Federation has lifted its suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA).

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino announced this development on Monday, saying that he received ITA’s letter on Sunday.

“I am pleased to confirm that the ITF Board of Directors has decided to lift the suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) in accordance with Article 5 of the ITF Constitution,” ITF president David Haggerty penned in the message.

“I would like to thank you and your team, particularly Mr. Ramon Suzara, for your proactive approach to resolving Philta’s governance issues in accordance with our shared values of good governance, transparency, and accountability,”

“Philta’s return to active ITF membership is a significant moment for tennis in the Philippines and the Asian region, and the ITF is highly motivated to support Philta in its efforts to develop, grow and promote the sport in the coming years,” he added.

In turn, the POC showed appreciation to Haggerty and the ITF for how they handled the national association, pointing out their swiftness in reinstating Philta.

“The POC would like to thank Mr. Haggerty and the ITF for lifting the suspension that would allow Philippine tennis to get back on track,” Tolentino said.

PHILTA previously received a two-year suspension after the ITF deemed them as having an “exclusive membership base," which does not qualify them to be a national sports association (NSA).

The POC became Philippine tennis’ ad hoc administrator for this particular concern, with Ramon "Tats" Suzara heading a task force with Robert Joseph Moran (soft tennis) and Ting Ledesma (table tennis) as members until the association constitution was revised in consonance with ITF regulations and approved by the world governing body.

Newly elected president Eric Olivarez, Paranaque’s City Mayor, will now be heading Philta’s Board of Trustees, and expected to work alongside him are Olongapo City mayor Rolen Paulino (vice president), Calabarzon’s Gerardo Alcala (treasurer) and Mimaropa’s Theodore Jose Matta (internal auditor.)

The ITF-ordered and POC-supervised elections were held last December 11.

Here are the other members of the BOT according to their respective regions and segments: