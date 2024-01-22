Meralco Bolts forward Cliff Hodge (7) in action against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 17, 2024 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA — Despite nursing a horrid injury, Meralco veteran Cliff Hodge gave it all for the Bolts in their do-or-die quarterfinal game against Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday.

With Meralco’s backs against the wall, the 6-foot-4, long-time Bolts energetic forward played through a right ankle sprain that he suffered during their triple-OT win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters last Wednesday.

“It’s terrible, it hurts a lot,” the former no. 4 overall pick of the 2012 PBA Draft told ABS-CBN News, describing how he feels about his condition.

In almost 38 minutes of action, Hodge tallied 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, rejected three shots, dished out three dimes, and got a steal, while also dealing with Jonathan Williams and the rest of Phoenix’s frontline on the defensive end.

But Hodge's efforts couldn't lift Meralco to victory, as they absorbed an 88-84 loss to the Fuel Masters that ended their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign.

Bolts mentor Luigi Trillo hailed the efforts and the performance of his troop, and bared that he is Meralco’s pillar on the defensive side of things.

“Cliff’s always been the cornerstone, the backbone of our defense. Nobody epitomizes that better. He couldn’t walk on it two days ago, so sabi namin titignan namin, we’ll feel him out, and he played through it,” Trillo shared in a separate interview.

“Cliff, I’m proud of him. He played on one leg, and we were [only] down by four with [a few] minutes left, still with a chance.”

Meralco, much like in Game 1, charged on a comeback in the fourth period, but a different story was painted this time around. Phoenix rose through adversity, weathered the Bolts’ run, and booked their ticket into the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Semifinals.

Still, Hodge was proud of how their fifth-place finish in this conference.

“It was good. We were [a win] away from being the no.1 seed,” the Filipino-American said about his 8-3 team, who were a Phoenix win away in the eliminations from finishing as the top seed.

Meralco then even defeated the Magnolia Hotshots in the elims.

What makes this more impressive is how Meralco played with a new head coach in Trillo. And for Hodge, that was only one among the many things that they dealt with throughout the whole conference.

“We have a new coach, a new system, our [original] import got injured halfway through, having played in the EASL, so it was a lot for our first conference with our new head coach,” said the 12-year veteran.

The 2011 SEA Games Gold Medalist was referring to the exit of previous head coach Norman Black, the appointment of Nenad Vucinic as an active consultant, their participation in the East Asia Super League, and the various injuries to most of their players.

“I think we did okay, so we’ll keep our heads up, go back to the drawing board, obviously, and see what we can do to get better.”

Asked what they should do to regain their place as one of the PBA’s contenders, Hodge put an emphasis on internal improvement and being more familiar with Trillo’s system.

“All these teams are getting new blood and they’re improving so we gotta improve and keep running our [new] system. I feel like if we stay healthy, we’ll be alright for the All-Filipino,” he said.

“It’s been a journey. It’s a totally new system that we run. We were with Norman for like nine years, so it’s hard to pick up on the fly, but I think, the more time that we’d have, the better we can prepare for the All-Filipino.”

“The longer that we learn the system, better chemistry through our system, I think we’ll be alright,” he added.

And more importantly, getting healthy is at the top of their priorities.

“Definitely get healthy and get on the same page. It’s building our system, and I think if we get better individually and as a team, we’ll be okay,” he concluded.

