FEU-Diliman celebrates after James Maxdel Torres scores against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 86 boys' football tournament, January 21, 2024 at the UP Diliman Football Stadium. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman's bid for a 12th consecutive championship in UAAP boys' football is off to a triumphant start.

This, after the Baby Tamaraws secured a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Ateneo de Manila University side on Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Stadium.

FEU-Diliman's James Maxdel Torres found the back of the net in the 64th minute off a corner kick. It turned out to be the lone goal of the match.

Despite the win, FEU-Diliman coach Albert Besa was less than thrilled with the defending champions' performance as they failed to convert on numerous opportunities.

Season 85 MVP Edgar Aban Jr, Kian Niu, Francis Sambaan, and Theo Libarnes all had chances to add to the defending champions’ tally, but they were not clinical enough in front of the net.

"We weren't playing our game," said Besa, a longtime assistant in the FEU men's team who was promoted to the head coaching position of their high school squad. "We have to give it to Ateneo. They played a very good, compact defense."

"They were very disciplined but with the skill that we have, we should be doing better. We expect more from the boys. We’re gonna go back to the drawing board and work on a few things," he added.

FEU goalkeeper Quitin Lance Sanchez was called to action a handful of times and denied Raiken Alfonso Comla’s free-kick and Ethan Roxas’ header. Reigning Best Defender awardee Bryan Ezekiel Villanueva had a late chance to double FEU’s lead but his header was denied by the crossbar.

Also enjoying a winning start was University of Santo Tomas, which thumped De La Salle-Zobel, 4-1, in the evening match.

Rodrigo Marinas III drew first blood for UST, scoring just three minutes into the match before Kent Laurenz Dela Peña doubled the Junior Golden Booters’ lead in the 38th minute. Midfielder Lance Lawrence Locsin netted a brace as he scored in the 43rd and in the 50th.

La Salle’s Julio Antonio Yoldi gave the Junior Archers hope with a goal in the 21st minute but his strike became nothing more than a consolation effort.