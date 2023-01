Former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Francis Lebron Lopez has reportedly committed to join the University of the Philippines.

A source told ABS-CBN Sports that Lopez is moving to join the Fighting Maroons, contrary to expectations that he will join coach Tab Baldwin's Ateneo Blue Eagles squad.

BREAKING: Former Ateneo Blue Eaglet and Gilas Pilipinas member Francis Lopez in a Maroon shirt, has committed to the UP Fighting Maroons.



📸: Juanito Gregorio pic.twitter.com/uelOoCISDU — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) January 21, 2023

Lopez, a Gilas Pilipinas standout, is seen as a welcome addition to UP that lost in its UAAP finals battle with Ateneo.

The 6-foot-6 cager has averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds for Gilas.