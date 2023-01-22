NU's Reinhard Jumamoy and Ateneo's Jordan Salandanan battle for the ball. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Nazareth School of National University remains unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament after a 79-63 triumph over Ateneo on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre Sunday.

Reinhard Jumamoy had 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while RJ Colonia put up an all-around effort of 14 points, 11 boards, eight steals, and seven assists to anchor the Bullpups' triumph.

The defending champions improved to 3-0 in Season 85. They have now won 30 consecutive games since 2018, drawing praise from head coach Kevin de Castro.

"Yung game namin kahit papaano, may nakikitang improvement. Positivity nandoon sa bench namin," said De Castro, as the Bullpups outscored the Blue Eagles' reserves, 31-12.

The Bullpups weathered a 33-point, 12-rebound effort from Ateneo's Kristian Porter, who added three blocks and two steals to his stat line.

The Blue Eagles were without LeBron Nieto, who sat out the game due to a right ankle injury. They dropped to 1-2 in the tournament.

Earlier, Mark Llemit produced a double-double outing of 20 points and 15 rebounds, nine on the offensive end, as University of Santo Tomas overpowered UP Integrated School, 90-64.

The Tiger Cubs rose to 2-1 while dealing the Junior Fighting Maroons their second straight defeat. UST also recovered following a huge 84-58 loss to the Bullpups last Wednesday.

"Ang sabi ko sa kanila, one game at a time. Yung UP hindi natin puwedeng biruin," said UST coach Jinino Manansala, using the win as a good springboard heading to the team's next assignment against Ateneo.

Kobe Demisana tallied 21 points, 12 boards, five steals, and four blocks for the Junior Fighting Maroons.

The scores:

First Game

UST (90) -- Llemit 20, Jumao-as 17, Pangilinan 13, Bucsit 8, Manding 7, Buenaflor 6, Pantaleon 4, Miaco 4, Zanoria 3, Tesocan 2, Ayon 2, Naron 2, Suico 2, Esteban 0, Chan 0.

UPIS (64) -- Demisana 21, Valdeavilla 18, Napalang 8, Jacob 7, Melicor 6, Raymundo 4, Villaverde 0.

Quarterscores: 21-12, 48-22, 66-36, 90-64.

Second Game

NSNU (79) -- Jumamoy 16, Colonia 14, Timbang 14, Alfanta 8, Yusi 7, Clarito 6, Solomon 4, Perciano 4, Herrera 3, Demetria 2, Napa 1, Usop 0, Mendoza 0, Palanca 0, Barraca 0.

Ateneo (63) -- Porter 33, Salandanan 10, Ebdane 5, Urbina 5, Adevoso 3, Domangcas 3, De Guzman 2, Delos Santos 2, Prado 0, Arado 0, Santiago 0, Tupas 0.

Quarterscores: 21-15, 42-29, 61-44, 79-63