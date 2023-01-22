B.League: Parks helps Nagoya get past Ibaraki

Ray Parks Jr. was crucial in Nagoya's win over Ibaraki. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. had a double-double to help the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins defeat the Ibaraki Robots, 77-73, on Sunday at the Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

The Filipino-American guard went 10-of-10 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points on top of 10 rebounds. He also had three steals and two assists in 30 minutes.

The Diamond Dolphins improved to 24-8 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, while stretching their winning streak to five games.

Parks was instrumental in the win, nailing four free throws to open the fourth quarter that put Nagoya ahead for good, 69-66.

It was a low scoring fourth period, but the Diamond Dolphins took a crucial four-point lead, 72-68, on a Scott Eatherton free throw with under five minutes to go.

A layup by Ibaraki's Asahi Tajima made it a two-point game with 37 seconds to go but Coty Clarke responded with a clutch jumper in the last 15 seconds to keep the Robots at bay.

A triple by Thomas Kennedy put Ibaraki within one with 11 seconds to go, but three free throws by Clarke in the final 10 seconds allowed the Diamond Dolphins to escape with the win.

Clarke paced Nagoya with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Eatherton put up 16 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to a 91-73 loss against the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright had just six points in 30 minutes to go along with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Kyoto lost a second straight game to fall to 12-20.

Also coming up short were Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido, as they absorbed a 99-77 defeat to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos, in his second game back from an ankle injury, had five points in a 13-minute stint. The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay had missed 19 games due to an ankle sprain.

Brock Motum carried the Levanga offense with 28 points but they still lost for the eighth straight game, dropping them to 7-25 in the season.

Carl Tamayo has yet to play for the Ryukyu Kings, who lost 76-27 to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

The Golden Kings fell to 23-9.