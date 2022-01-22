MANILA - Eight teams are advancing to Phase 2 of Sibol's League of Legends: Wild Rift team selection for the Southeast Asian Games to be held in May.

Fennel Esports is the lone directly invited team to Phase 2 of the qualifiers, Sibol earlier announced.

Meanwhile, Fervent Esports, Giga, Liyab Esports, Kosa Nostra, Nigma Galaxy, Grindsky Esports, and LF Adoption qualified after besting 7 other teams.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is one of 8 titles in the SEA Games to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Aside from Wild Rift, the Philippines will field in players for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Crossfire.