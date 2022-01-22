Matt Ganuelas-Rosser returned to the Talk 'N Text fold for one reason: To play under coach Chot Reyes.

Ganuelas-Rosser turned down a two-year extension with Terrafirma and became a free agent. From there, he gained his trip back to the Tropang GIGA, the same team he first suited up for in the PBA.

"He joined TNT kasi he wanted to play under (coach) Chot, who got him when he first came over to the Philippines to play for Gilas," said agent Charlie Dy in Noli Eala's sports program Power & Play on Saturday.

Ganuelas-Rosser was selected No. 4 overall by NLEX in the 2014 PBA Draft, but he was traded to TNT before the season began.

Prior to his return to TNT, the only time he was able to play under Reyes was during his stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

Reyes recruited him for the national squad that began competing in the 2012 Jones Cup.

This is why he didn't have second thought when he got the chance to return to TNT.

“He joined TNT [and] it was a very fast deal,” said Dy.